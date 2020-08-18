Campaign 2020:Viewer Guide to the 'Virtual' Democratic National Convention
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:COVID-19, Mystery Patient, San Francisco, SFO, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital asked the public Tuesday to help identify one of its patients.

The patient, believed to be in her 50s, was hospitalized after she was found unconscious near a large hotel by San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Sunday around 3 p.m..

Unknown patient at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (CBS SF)

Hospital officials described her as being five feet tall and weighing about 150 points, with curly brown hair and dentures. At the time of her hospitalization she was wearing black fabric mask with a yellow flower printed on it. 

Those with information on the patient were asked to call  628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org. 

Comments