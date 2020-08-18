Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital asked the public Tuesday to help identify one of its patients.
The patient, believed to be in her 50s, was hospitalized after she was found unconscious near a large hotel by San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Sunday around 3 p.m..
Hospital officials described her as being five feet tall and weighing about 150 points, with curly brown hair and dentures. At the time of her hospitalization she was wearing black fabric mask with a yellow flower printed on it.
Those with information on the patient were asked to call 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
