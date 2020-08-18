SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County continues to provide appointment and drop-in COVID-19 testing sites, with more appointment slots added this week.

Locations change every week based on testing needs in the county.

This week, appointment-only testing will be conducted in San Jose, Los Gatos, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Milpitas. Appointments can be made three days in advance of the testing date until slots are filled and are open to all county residents who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

“Like the pop-up sites, the appointment-based sites are proving to be very popular,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 testing officer for the county. “It’s a good fit for folks who prefer a time slot in advance, especially if they live or work near the site. But we advise those seeking a time slot to act fast when reservations are available to secure an appointment at a time that best suits their schedule.”

The county encourages residents to book early, as nearly all appointments last week were filled in two days. The county has also increased the capacity and tests available per day from 600 to 750.

Appointment-based testing can be booked at https://scl.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment for various times and locations.

–San Jose (Drive-thru) 344 Tully Road, Parking lot across from Gate B and across from Blue Arch

Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.

–Mountain View

Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–Cupertino

Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–Campbell

Orchard City Banquet Hall (in the Campbell Community Center), 1 W.

Campbell Ave.

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–Milpitas

Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd.

Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Tuesday)

The county will also be providing drop-in testing sites in San Jose and Gilroy. Residents will receive wristbands when they arrive for an hour-long time slot later in the day. This is to prevent people from standing in long lines. Wristbands depend on the number of available tests that day, so they are only available while supplies last.

Because of popular demand, the county encourages residents to come early to the testing site to receive a wristband.

Drop-in testing sites are located at:

–San Jose

William C. Overfelt High School gymnasium, 1835 Cunningham Ave.

Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

–Gilroy

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary), 9300 Wren Ave.

Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All testing done by the county is free of charge, and available to those without symptoms, insurance, doctors note and regardless of immigration status. Those who do have COVID-19 symptoms must go to their health care provider or to Kaiser Permanente, Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation who are required by county order to provide free testing to anyone who has been exposed, is a front-line worker or has COVID-19 symptoms.

The county offers more than 50 COVID-19 testing locations and they can be found at https://sccgov.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=b7704d67c212a9bf7f81ccf82&id=c6920c401f&e=882534314e.

