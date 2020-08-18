SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Beaches in unincorporated Santa Cruz County will be closed during the upcoming Labor Day weekend to discourage non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made on Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors, who unanimously approved the closures.
Beaches will be partially closed on Sept. 5 at 5 a.m. through Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. Beach crossings to access the ocean for water activities like surfing, swimming, or kayaking is permissible. Parkways, sidewalks and trails adjacent to the beach will also remain open.
The beaches will be open to the public on Sept. 5 through Sept. 6 between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
County Administrative Officer Carlos Palacios said cities in Monterey County will also be enacting beach closures over the three-day weekend.
“We’ve also have been in touch with the state and they’ve indicated that they will attempt to follow our lead in terms of the closures,” Palacios said.
