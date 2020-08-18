OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday and Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires throughout the region that is creating unhealthy air pollution.
Fires have been burning across the Bay Area since lightning from a rare thunderstorm early Sunday morning sparked a number of fires. There are currently several large fires burning in Napa County as well as additional wildfires in western Sonoma County, the River Fire in Monterey County and the Marsh Complex Fires stretching across Alameda and Santa Clara counties.
Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district.
The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.
People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by texting “START” to 81757, registering for efmails at http://www.sparetheair.org,
calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or
connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.
