CARMEL VALLEY (KION) — A wildfire continued to burn Wednesday in Monterey County’s Carmel Valley, though the acreage burned has been reduced, according to authorities.

KION reports that Cal Fire officials said the Carmel Fire has burned 742 acres. Crews initially reported 1,200 acres had burned, but have since corrected this. It remains zero percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire says the overestimate had to do with mapping issues when the update was initially posted. Three structures have been destroyed as a result of the Carmel Fire with 311 currently threatened. The fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon. Evacuation orders remain in place.

As the Carmel Fire grew rapidly along the mountain in Carmel Valley Tuesday, people in the Cachagua community fled. Residents along Tassajara Road also evacuated.

One of the thousands of people being ordered to evacuate on Tuesday night, as a result was retired firefighter Bob Eatton. For 25 years, he worked with Cachagua Fire. Five years ago he lost his own home while he was on the fire line fighting the flames of a wildfire.

On Tuesday night he and his wife were preparing to evacuate. They packed things like their hard drives filled with photos and memories along with sentimental belongings. Their dog Ruby, remained right by their side as they contemplated when to eventually leave.

The SPCA was moving quickly to gather animals and shelter them. Volunteers were seen gathering horses from people who feared for their safety. Most were being taken to the Marina’s Equestrian Center.

Some 50 dogs were sheltered. No injuries have been reported.

