OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The East Bay Regional Park District announced Wednesday the closure of all but its shoreline parks because of wildfires burning across the Bay Area, including in many parks.
There are fires in the Round Valley Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Del Valle Regional Park, Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve and Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
The fires are part of what Cal Fire is calling the SCU Lightning Complex, which includes fires in five counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin and Stanislaus – that have burned an estimated 85,000 acres and were only 5 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
Still open are paved trails and Crown Beach State Park, Hayward Regional Shoreline, MLK Jr. Regional Shoreline, McLaughlin East Shore State Park, Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline and Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.
The park district is encouraging people not to use the parks because of poor air quality caused by smoke from the fires.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.