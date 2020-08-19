OAKLAND (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Wednesday evening after a four-alarm fire burning alongside westbound I-580 in Oakland blocked lanes.
The 511.org Twitter account posted about the lane closure shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Fire on Westbound I-580 West of Keller Ave in Oakland. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 20, 2020
CHP reported that there was a fire on westbound I-580 west of Keller Avenue. The right lanes are blocked. There was no word if a vehicle was involved in the fire.
As of 6:35 p.m., a fourth-alarm had been called by Oakland firefighter.
580 @ Keller- 4th Alarm Requested.
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) August 20, 2020
Twitter user Daniel Hickey posted a brief clip showing the brush fire burning up a hillside.
Brush fire on westbound 580 at Edwards in #Oakland pic.twitter.com/3lXtKjYqqC
— Daniel Hickey (@dthickey) August 20, 2020
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
