OAKLAND (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Wednesday evening after a four-alarm fire burning alongside westbound I-580 in Oakland blocked lanes.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the lane closure shortly before 6:30 p.m.

CHP reported that there was a fire on westbound I-580 west of Keller Avenue. The right lanes are blocked. There was no word if a vehicle was involved in the fire.

As of 6:35 p.m., a fourth-alarm had been called by Oakland firefighter.

Twitter user Daniel Hickey posted a brief clip showing the brush fire burning up a hillside.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

