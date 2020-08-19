VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Firefighters and first responders raced through residential areas on the outskirts of Vacaville Wednesday morning, evacuating homes as a wall of flames advanced from blazes burning in neighboring Napa County near Lake Berryessa.

The fire roared over Mt. Vaca in the early morning hours, knocking out a communication tower and then quickly moved toward I-80 and the neighborhoods nestled in northwest Vacaville.

KPIX 5 reporter Katie Nielsen was in the midst of the fire. Winds generated by the blaze fueled the fire’s advance as flames were quickly moving toward homes in the pre-dawn darkness. Many local residents went to bed with the fire seemingly burning miles away. Then the winds kicked up and the fire was upon their homes, they were forced to flee with just the clothing they were wearing.

This fire burning north of #Vacaville reminds me of Santa Rosa in 2017. When people went to bed, the fire was miles away. The winds blew it over Mt Vaca & all of a sudden it’s right here. Middle of the night evacuations with a route out that looks like this. #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/kpxVQGdL2F — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 19, 2020

Police and firefighters were going door-to-door in a frantic scramble to make sure residents were able to escape the flames.

New evacuation orders for parts of the city of #Vacaville. Police are going door to door. This fire is NOT A JOKE. Leave if you are told to leave.

There are not enough firefighters to do structure protection. This is a live-saving event ONLY! #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/lUJOaCPJ27 — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 19, 2020

Among those scrambling to escape was woman named Diane and her husband. She told KPIX 5 of her narrow escape.

“I got all my children out, but then I panicked a little bit. It took me a little while to get out,” said Diane Bustos as she stood wearing a singed nightgown. “My husband was driving the car and it burned. He got burned and had to leave the car and it blow up. So I was walking down by myself and I got all these flames on me. I lost my shoes. But I made it, God saved me.”

The fire blazed toward Pleasants Valley Rd & Pleasant Hills Ranch Way. Local resident Matthew Henderson went live on facebook was he walked through a burning neighborhood — several homes were fully engulfed in fire.

Residents of Pleasants Valley Road — which runs the length of Vacaville from Highway 128 to I-80 — and all connecting streets scrambled from their homes as the fast moving blaze — one of several fires in the LNU Lightning Complex fire — leaped over the roadway.

Another house out structure on fire And main house catching on fire at #Vacaville fire #LightningComplexFires pic.twitter.com/oFDJwGYSnm — Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) August 19, 2020

Kraig P. Kooiman took to social media to describe his sister’s close call.

“My sister escaped without any warning that the fire was on their property,” he posted. “Just drove through 30-foot flames escaped. Their property is at the end of Vickery Lane on the left side. There were last known there were two peoples trapped.”

Meanwhile, the Vacaville Fire Department pleaded with residents to flee.

“All residents need to evacuate the West Side of Pleasants Valley Rd now,” officials posted.

Evacuations orders were in place for all residents in Quail Canyon, Miller Canton, Mix Canyon, Gates Canyon, Pleasants Valley Rd and connecting streets/roads.