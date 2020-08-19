HAYWARD (CBS SF) – The City of Hayward’s free COVID-19 testing site was forced to close Wednesday due to smoke from multiple wildfires burning in and around the Bay Area.
City officials announced the testing center located at Skywest Golf Course on 1401 Golf Course Road will reopen when “air conditions allow.”
Air quality in the Bay Area was poor Wednesday, as massive wildfires sparked by a lightning storm over the weekend continued to burn in much of the region. According to AirNow.gov, there was an “unhealthy” level of fine particulate matter in the Hayward area as of 11 a.m.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert and wood burning ban for Wednesday.
The drive-up testing site was moved from the California State University East Bay campus to the golf course earlier this month due to long lines and congestion at the old location.
People with appointments have been asked to visit the testing center’s website to reschedule or to contact the city’s COVID-19 information and testing center hotline at 510-583-5333.
