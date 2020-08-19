GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — A lightning-sparked wildfire grew to 1,500 acres early Wednesday as a wall of flames advanced into the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Sonoma County authorities said.

The blaze — in a heavily wooded, rural area of Sonoma County — has been named the Walbridge Fire and is among the blazes grouped together into the LNU Lightning Complex Fires (map). It has already forced around 10,000 local residents and visitors to evacuate the popular wilderness area near the Russian River.

Sonoma County EOC Director Chris Godley called the fire “a source of concern” because of its rural location and the lack of mutual aid resources available.

“At this time, Cal Fire has assigned one helicopter and one fixed-wing air tanker to the Walbridge Fire,” Godley told reporters on a morning zoom call. “We don’t expect to see an increase in that number due to the large number of fires in other parts of the state.”

He added that ‘the bulk of the fire is still in a remote and rural area where there is not a significant infrastructure or residences.”

Godley said the fire was certain to grow even larger as the day progressed.

“The fire itself is expected to continue to grow in size,” he said. “In addition to the winds picking up this afternoon, we expect to see a significant drop in humidity. So as things dry out, they are more likely to burn.”

Sonoma County Fire Crews on Sweetwater Springs Rd., protecting structures from the #ThirteenFourFire. Fire activity expected to pick up through the morning. pic.twitter.com/8N8MVeUqpc — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) August 19, 2020

EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES