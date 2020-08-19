VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Flames from out-of-control wildfires burning in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties have now burned close to 50,000 acres Wednesday, with dozens of homes destroyed and damaged, Cal Fire officials said.

The fires, grouped as the LNU Lightning Complex fires (map), have led thousands to evacuate and stretched fire resources thin across the region. Two other lightning-caused fire groups, the SCU Lightning Complex fires and the CZU August Lightning Complex fires have similarly impacted residents and firefighters across the greater Bay Area.

Wednesday morning, flames roared over Mt. Vaca in the early morning hours, knocking out a communication tower and then quickly moved toward I-80 and the neighborhoods nestled in northwest Vacaville.

“The past 24 hours on the LNU Lightning Complex has been pretty dynamic with not only the fire growth but fire behavior we witnessed yesterday and also overnight into the early morning hours,” said Cal Fire incident commander Sean Kavanaugh. “The fire weather not only in this region but throughout Northern California — it’s going to be a tough day. We have the hot dry winds that may occur this afternoon that may hamper some of our control efforts.”

Kavanaugh warned people near the fires to be prepared even if no evacuation orders or warnings are issued in their area.

“You don’t have to wait for an evacuation order,” said Kavanaugh. “If you have a to-go bag, stuff packed up, if you feel at any type of threat whatsoever make that decision to leave your home,”

Cal Fire reported at least 50 homes had been destroyed and 50 others had been damaged, but the damage tally would rise. “We do anticipate that number to be larger,” said spokesman Jeremy Rahn. “It would be safe to say there are multiple buildings that have been damaged or destroyed beyond that amount.”

The largest of the LNU Complex fires, the Hennessey Fire that started near Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County on Monday morning, had burned an estimated 12,500 acres and was not contained at all Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations that extended into areas near Vacaville in Solano County.

The Gamble Fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road had burned 13,000 acres and the Green Fire near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road had burned about 8,000 acres, with both blazes also zero percent contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

There were at least two other fires burning in Napa County with no containment — the Markley Fire near Monticello Dam at 5,000 acres burned and the Morgan Fire at 2,200 acres burned.

In Sonoma County, about 10,000 people had evacuated from the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg that has burned about 1,500 acres, while the Myers Fire north of Jenner had burned 25 acres, both also with no containment.

In Vacaville, many local residents went to bed with the fire seemingly burning miles away. Then the winds kicked up and the fire quickly advanced on their homes, they were forced to flee with just the clothing they were wearing.

This fire burning north of #Vacaville reminds me of Santa Rosa in 2017. When people went to bed, the fire was miles away. The winds blew it over Mt Vaca & all of a sudden it’s right here. Middle of the night evacuations with a route out that looks like this. #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/kpxVQGdL2F — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 19, 2020

Police and firefighters were going door-to-door in a frantic scramble to make sure residents were able to escape the flames.

New evacuation orders for parts of the city of #Vacaville. Police are going door to door. This fire is NOT A JOKE. Leave if you are told to leave.

There are not enough firefighters to do structure protection. This is a live-saving event ONLY! #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/lUJOaCPJ27 — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 19, 2020

Among those scrambling to escape was a woman named Diane and her husband. She told KPIX 5 of her narrow escape.

“I got all my children out, but then I panicked a little bit. It took me a little while to get out,” said Diane Bustos as she stood wearing a singed nightgown. “My husband was driving the car and it burned. He got burned and had to leave the car and it blew up. So I was walking down by myself and I got all these flames on me. I lost my shoes. But I made it, God saved me.”

The fire blazed toward Pleasants Valley Rd & Pleasant Hills Ranch Way. Local resident Matthew Henderson went live on Facebook as he walked through a burning neighborhood — several homes were fully engulfed in fire.

Residents of Pleasants Valley Road — a 12-mile stretch which runs the length of Vacaville from Highway 128 to I-80 — and all connecting streets scrambled from their homes as the fast-moving blaze — one of several fires in the LNU Lightning Complex fire — leaped over the roadway.

Another house out structure on fire And main house catching on fire at #Vacaville fire #LightningComplexFires pic.twitter.com/oFDJwGYSnm — Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) August 19, 2020

By 5:45 a.m., flames had roared into the Gibson Canyon and English Hills areas between Vacaville and Winters. At least two homes were destroyed by fires in the English Hills neighborhood. Firefighters had deployed south of Pleasants Valley Rd, ready to stop the flames from reaching further into Vacaville.

Kraig P. Kooiman took to social media to describe his sister’s close call.

“My sister escaped without any warning that the fire was on their property,” he posted. “Just drove through 30-foot flames escaped. Their property is at the end of Vickery Lane on the left side. There were last known there were two peoples trapped.”

Brent Wolfe was among the Pleasants Valley Rd. evacuees.

“I actually got had a neighbor text me — his house is gone and his father’s house about that,” he told KPIX 5. “The sheriff’s department showed us and told us to vacate and if you have sprinklers turn them on and get out of here.”

Meanwhile, the Vacaville Fire Department pleaded with residents to flee.

“All residents need to evacuate the West Side of Pleasants Valley Rd now,” officials posted.

Evacuations orders were in place for all residents in Quail Canyon, Miller Canton, Mix Canyon, Gates Canyon, Pleasants Valley Rd and connecting streets/roads.

Elsewhere in Solano County, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said residents west of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate Highway 505 and

north of Cherry Glen Road to state Highway 128 were told evacuate immediately Wednesday morning.

The Fairfield Police Department issued advisories for the residential areas east of Interstate Highway 80 north of Manuel Campos Road;

residential areas west of Highway 80 off of Hilborn and Lyon roads; and residential areas near Rancho Solano Parkway.

