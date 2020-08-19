MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) – The River Fire in Monterey County, one of several in the region caused by last weekend’s rare lightning storm and exacerbated by the ongoing heat wave, has more than doubled in size overnight.

According to Cal Fire, the fire burning south of Salinas has burned 10,672 acres as of Wednesday morning, up from 4,500 acres Tuesday afternoon. The fire is 7 percent contained.

Six structures have been destroyed and two others have been damaged. Meanwhile, 1,560 structures remain threatened.

At least four firefighters have suffered minor injuries.

The agency said in its Wednesday morning update that mountainous, steep terrain has been a challenge, along with the absence of a marine layer due to the ongoing heat wave in the region. Monterey County remains under an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Numerous evacuation orders and evacuation warnings remain in effect. Information about specific orders and evacuation centers can be found here.

More than 820 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Full containment of the River Fire is not expected until at least August 30th.