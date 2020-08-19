BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Hundreds of residents clogged the roadways heading out of Boulder Creek late Tuesday night and overnight, forced from their homes by an advancing wildfire, one five large blazes raging out of control in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

Calfire, Santa Cruz County, Boulder Creek and fire crews from neighboring communities roared through the downtown streets, heading to do battle with the wall of flames.

The group of fires is being called the August Lightning Complex. Officials said lightning was believed to be the cause of the fires, which broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday and have burned some 7,500 acres, with no containment as of Tuesday night.

No structures have burned, but about 1,200 are threatened. Two firefighters have been injured.

Absolutely terrifying to watch how rapidly the smoke plume of the #CZULightningComplex has grown the last few hours to the NW of #SantaCruz. Also note embedded mesoscale velocity couplets forming as fire grows vertically. Dangerous situation near Boulder Creek. #CAwx #CAfires pic.twitter.com/pbWZh9YK6W — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 19, 2020

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for:

All of Boulder Creek Fire Protection District

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets.

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)

Mandatory evacuation orders in San Mateo County were expanded late Tuesday night to include anyone in the areas of South Skyline Boulevard near Highway 9, Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve, Middleton Tract area, and Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights.

Previous evacuation orders for San Mateo County were issued for the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park areas, the Pescadero Creek County Park area, and the Butano area.

An evacuation center has been established at Pescadero High School, at 360 Butano Cutoff in the unincorporated community of Pescadero.