ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The massive SCU Lightning Complex fires grew to more than 85,000 acres across five counties overnight after strong westerly winds fanned the flames that strained the fire lines.

Cal Fire said there were 578 firefighter engaged in fighting the complex of 20 separate blazes that have been broken into three

zones; the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone.

The fires were burning in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. Two firefighters have been injured, more than 85,000 acres burned, 1,403 structures threatened and thousands forced to flee their homes.

“Overnight, crews saw critical rates of spread and medium range spotting,” Cal Fire said in a Wednesday morning release “Increasing west winds tested containment lines in all zones and had crews actively engaged in structure protection.”

Mother Nature will also not be giving firefighters much help on Wednesday. A fifth straight day of excessive heat was in the forecast with extremely low humidity and gusty breezes.

“The fires continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain and are influenced by extreme temperatures, and low relative humidity,” Cal Fire officials said.

The fires that compose the SCU Lightning Complex are:

Deer Zone: [Contra Costa County]

Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and Briones Fire

Calaveras Zone: [Alameda County / Santa Clara County / Stanislaus County]

Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, and Reservoir Fire

Canyon Zone: [Stanislaus County / San Joaquin County]

Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire

The following evacuation orders were in place for:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County: Frank Raines Park to Mines Road, Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County: Welch Creek Road

Contra Costa County: Marsh Creek Road from Round Valley to Morgan Territory, All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park

Santa Clara County: North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line, West of San Antonio Valley Rd., West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line, East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hampton Rd. and South of Santa Clara County Line

These are the road closures: