SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of O’Farrell Street and found a man on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.
Despite life-saving measures by officers and medical crews, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The male shooter was able to flee and has not been arrested.
The city’s medical examiner is working to identify the victim, who police said was in his 40s.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is being asked to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.
