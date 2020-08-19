Campaign 2020:Viewer Guide to the 'Virtual' Democratic National Convention
(CBS SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Sunday because of smoke that has spread throughout the region from wildfires sparked by lightning last weekend.

The air district had already issued alerts through Wednesday, then extended it through this weekend because of elevated particulate pollution levels caused by the wildfires.

The Peninsula, Santa Clara Valley and Livermore Valley are expected to see the heaviest impacts from the smoke pollution, but impacts are possible throughout the Bay Area, according to the air district.

On Spare the Air days, it is illegal for people to use fireplaces, wood stoes, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or other wood-burning devices.

