SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose State University suspended all classes Wednesday, including those conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic, as multiple wildfires burn in and around the Bay Area.
“We understand this is not an ideal start to an already unprecedented fall semester,” university provost Vincent Del Casino, Jr. said in a statement.
All classes and meetings, held virtually or in person, are canceled for the rest of Wednesday, citing unhealthy air conditions and concerns about students, staff and faculty living in areas that are facing evacuations.
“We recognize that our campus community is dispersed throughout the Bay Area, and we want to ensure that we are not creating a disadvantage for those who are located in areas more impacted by the air quality, wildfires, or power outages,” Del Casino said.
All buildings on campus are closed with the exception of residence halls, housing services, dining commons and the student health center.
Del Casino said the school would re-evaluate air quality levels and give an additional update on the campus closure by 6 p.m.
