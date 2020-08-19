MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire that started Tuesday night in a remote part of the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County has grown to approximately 1,100 acres, according to fire officials.

The so-called Woodward Fire is at zero percent containment and is sending smoke elsewhere in Marin County and south into the San Francisco area, according to the county Fire Department.

Marin County Fire posted helicopter video on Twitter that showed the fire burning on the western side of the ridge to the west of the small town of Olema.

#woodwardfire update: Approx. 1,100 acres and 0% containment. Video showing the fire on the western side of the ridge to the west of Olema. pic.twitter.com/mxOhGXlAE0 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 19, 2020

On Tuesday, Marin County issued an evacuation warning to people in a sparsely populated area west of Shoreline Highway, otherwise known as state Highway 1, between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas.

The county also set up an evacuation center at West Marin School at 11550 Shoreline Highway in Point Reyes Station.

Marin County Fire Department crews first responded at 4:27 p.m. to the fire just south of the Woodward Trail, located a few miles west of the Bear Valley Visitor Center in Olema and about a mile inland from Limantour Beach.

The flames had spread over an estimated 200 acres by 7:30 p.m. and continued to grow to 700 acrews with winds reported of up to 40 mph later in the night, fire officials said.

No structures have been damaged in the blaze and no injuries have been reported. Lightning is suspected as the cause of the fire, according to Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue.

The wildfire is one of many burning around the Bay Area Tuesday night following a thunderstorm that came through the region over the weekend.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.