GILROY (CBS SF) — A woman who was found severely beaten inside her Gilroy home died of her injuries and her boyfriend has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Gilroy police officers responded to a home on the 7700 block of Murray Ave. Monday at around 6 a.m. on a report of a female screaming for help, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a severely beaten adult woman inside the home. The suspect had already fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. She was taken to a local trauma center where she later was pronounced dead.

The suspect was determined to be the victim’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Izaak Ruben Bermea. Gilroy police along with regional task force members and outside law enforcement agencies began an extensive search for Bermea.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was found at a home in Merced and arrested without incident, police said. The victim’s vehicle was also found and both Bermea and the vehicle was brought back to Gilroy.

Bermea has been booked into the Santa Clara Jail for homicide. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Silva at 408-846-0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408-846-0330.

The Gilroy Police Department would like to remind everyone about the Santa Clara County Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 408-279-2962.