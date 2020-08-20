CARMEL (KION) — The Carmel Fire in Monterey County exploded in size overnight, growing to 4,285 acres, according to emergency officials.

KION reports that Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said the fire remains at zero percent containment.

Wednesday night, officials said one person was treated for mild to moderate burns.

Neighbors in the Carmel Valley area endured an emotional and surreal 24 hours after the fire began Tuesday night. Many people were forced to evacuate their homes in the hills. At least three structures were destroyed already and many people are hoping their homes will be spared.

“As we go left, we see the flames–the flames are coming our way from the

ridge over so that’s how close it was,” Ron Hanik who had just moments to evacuate from his home in Sky Ranch.

His neighbor who refused to leave said their home was spared at last check.

“It’s a miracle,” Hanik said. “I spoke with him this morning. The house covered in flames then a plane came down with retardant.”

But others were not so lucky. One woman we spoke with at the Carmel Valley Library evacuation center Wednesday afternoon told us she lost her home in Sky Ranch in the fire.

All that remained in that area is blackened hillsides and torched trees.

As the flames continue to move, firefighters are working to suppress the

fire. We found hand crews moving up the steep and dry terrain with their tools.

Neighbors are preparing to leave and those forced to evacuate now looking for shelter.

The Carmel Valley Library evacuation center has since closed. Those looking for water or help finding shelter can go to the new Laguna Seca evacuation center.