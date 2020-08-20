BOONY DOON (CBS SF) — Thousands awoke in evacuation centers early Thursday, gripped with fear, anxiety and overwhelming concern about the fate of their homes and belongings as a massive timber and brush fire called the CZU August Lightning Complex continued to rage in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Overnight new evacuation orders were issued for all residents of Ben Lomond and around Lompico near the Loch Lomond Recreation Area. Residents living north of Santa Cruz were also told to prepare to evacuate. Over 22,000 residents have already been forced to flee the fire complex which ripped through 40,000 acres.

Firefighters were battling the blaze outside the coastal community of Davenport, which has been evacuated. The heavy layer of smoke draped over the mountains, fire officials said, was preventing the use of aircraft to battle the blaze.

At a Thursday morning briefing, officials said some 12,000 Boony Doon residents have been forced to evacuate while 7,200 residents of Boulder Creek were forced to flee.

Meanwhile, the massive complex of wildfires also continued its march toward San Jose and new evacuation orders were issued overnight for residents in their path

Those orders included homes in some residential areas east of San Jose city limits, south of Mt. Hamilton Rd., north of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., east to the county line and east of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the county line.

The fire complex ripped through the Boony Doon area late Wednesday, destroying homes and structures. More than 8,600 homes have been threatened by the flames.

Among those forced to flee was Rita Mancera, who was helping neighbors at an evacuation center set up at Pescadero High School that was also forced to relocate at Wednesday by the advancing flames to Half Moon Bay High School.

“We know several homes have burned down,” said Mancera.

Volunteers from the local non-profit Puente were leading the way at the evacuation site as officials say at least 70 families had come in for assistance.

“That major plume of smoke is where my house is,” said a worried Mark Velligan. “I had the sprinklers going on on the roof of my house this morning when I went back in. But I can’t go back in right now.”

“It would be a crushing blow if we lost it all,” he added. “It’s hard.”

Strong hot, dry winds in the area made the fire fight difficult all day Wednesday. Overnight temperatures were much cooler early Thursday as an excessive heat wave finally moved on.

“With all the fire activity going on in the state we are very limited on resources. We are trying to work as hard as we can,” said Calfire Captain Manny Garcia.

Evacuees were appreciated of the firefighters efforts, but concern still overwhelmed them.

“We climbed up the mountain to look at the fire and it looked like a volcano,” said Pescadero resident and evacuee Kristine Scully.

Previous Evacuation Orders, San Mateo County:

• Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area (Zone SMC E018)

• Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E024)

• Butano Community Area (Zone SMC E098)

• Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community (Zone SMC E019)

• Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)

• South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9 (SMC E049)

• Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)

• Middleton Tract Area (Zone SMC E044)

• Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights Community Area (Zone SMC E048)

• Pescadero Beach Area (Zone SMC E073)

• Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E075)

• Bean Hollow Area (Zone SMC E042)

• Pescadero Area (Zone SMC E043)

• San Gregorio Area (Zone SMC E022)

• La Honda Area (Zone SMC E028)

• Red Barn Area (Zone E010)

• Russian Ridge Open Space Area (Zone SMC E027)

• Skylonda Area (Zone SMC E012)

• Langley Hill Area (Zone SMC E10)

An evacuation center is located at Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

Previous Evacuation Orders, Santa Cruz County:

• Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade (ZONE BEN 1)

• Areas west of Highway 9 to Empire Grade, and south of Bear Creek Road to Felton and Ben Lomond.

• Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)

• Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)

• Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15)

• Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Evacuation Warnings, Santa Cruz County:

• All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

• Areas west of Highway 9 to Empire Grade

• South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, this includes Ben Lomond.

Evacuation Centers are located at the Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville and Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz.