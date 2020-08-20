BIG SUR (CBS SF) — A large wildfire burning in Big Sur more than doubled in size overnight, according to Monterey County officials.

KION reports on Thursday that the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services estimated the fire had grown to approximately 6,500 acres. The fire started Tuesday night.

Officials were not able to provide any information regarding containment.

A suspect, identified as 30-year-old Fresno resident Ivan Gomez, has been arrested on arson charges in connection to the fire. Gomez was first detained near the origin of the fire at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John Little State Natural Reserve.

He is booked into the Monterey County Jail for arson of forest lands and held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the Gomez and his connection to the fire is asked to call detectives at 831-755-3773.

On Wednesday, officials with the State Parks Department announced that several parks would close in the Big Sur area due to the Dolan Fire.

The fire has led to closures on Highway 1, so the public is not able to access many of the parks.

ll campgrounds, day use areas and hiking trails are closed to visitors at these parks:

John Little State Natural Reserve

Limekiln State Park

Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park

Andrew Molera State Park

Point Sur State Historic Park

Garrapata State Park

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

The closures are in effect until further notice.