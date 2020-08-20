HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Thousands joined the exodus from their homes overnight a wall of fire advanced in Napa and Solano counties, triggering an evacuation warning to Healdsburg residents in wine country, threatening neighborhoods in Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base and claiming the life of a PG&E worker, killed helping first responders in Vacaville.

Cal Fire issued new numbers for the fires comprising the LNU Lightning Complex (map) Thursday morning. The wildfires that comprise the complex have burned 131,000 acres, destroyed at least 105 structures, threatened another 30,500, and had zero containment. Four civilians have suffered injuries.

Late Thursday morning, Fairfield authorities lifted evacuation orders for all homes in city limits, except for the neighborhood around the Rancho Solano Club House. Other portions of rural Solano County north of Interstate 80 were still under mandatory evacuation orders, as was Travis Air Force Base.

Meanwhile, an unnamed PG&E worker became the first casualty of the massive wildfires that blazing throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. He died on Wednesday as flames ripped through neighborhoods in Vacaville.

“We can confirm that a Vacaville-based troubleman passed away while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire,” the utility said. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we won’t be sharing additional details at this time.”

Cal Fire also issued a statement.

“On Wednesday August 8, 2020, in the afternooon, a PG&E employee was located in his vehicle in the Gates Canyon area, unresponsive. CPR was preformed, the employee was transported by ambulance, and pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” the release said The employee was in the Gates Canyon area clearing infrastructure (pole, lines, etc) to make the area safe for emergency responders. Please keep the family and PG&E in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts,” Cal Fire said in a release. “Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities.”

As dawn broke, a wall of flames that jumped I-80 continued its march toward Fairfield. Non-mission essential personnel and their family members were forced to evacuate at nearby Travis Air Force Base.

Greg Valentine watched the fire from the Fairfield’s Paradise Valley Crest neighborhood Wednesday evening, worried it could destroy his whole livelihood.

His neighborhood was told to evacuate. He got his family out of there but stayed behind so he could monitor the fire’s movement.

“I literally cried, I’m going to be honest,” Valentine said. “I’m not a guy who panics, but knowing you work all week for the last 10 years…and now you’re house may be gone.”

Meanwhile, on the fire complex’s western edge, Healdsburg residents were warned they soon may be forced to evacuate their homes. The warning was issued by Healdsburg officials at about 8:15 p.m.

“Residents may be ordered to evacuate soon. Do not wait to start gathering your things and be ready to leave,” the warning read. “If you feel you are in danger please evacuate now. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of the warning.”

The message also asked the public stay vigilant and aware regarding current fire conditions, adhering to all road closures and any evacuation warnings.

St. Helena Hospital was also evacuated. Fifty patients were at the 151-bed hospital when the evacuation order was issued just before 7 p.m., said Linda Williams, an Adventist Health public information officer.

The patients were taken wherever their needs could best be met, she said, some to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. Williams said Napa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted staff with the evacuation and that the process was “calm and orderly.”

“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this,” she said. “This is not a panicked evacuation.”

More than 4,400 homes – approximately 13,254 people – in Napa County were under mandatory evacuation as of Wednesday night, a county spokesperson said. An additional 1,240 households – 3,720 people – were under evacuation warning.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire ordered thousands of other Sonoma County residents to evacuate their homes as two wildfires raged nearby.

About 8,000 residents near Guerneville and the Russian River received orders to leave immediately as the Walbridge and Meyers Fire continued to grow Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The Walbridge Fire, which is in the Armstrong Redwoods, started early that morning and quickly spread to 1,500 acres. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had spread far enough that it could be seen from downtown Guerneville.

“I’ve never seen a fire this close to town,” one local said watching the flames move towards town. “It’s pretty crazy, but it happened very fast.”

“Got my dog food packed, my computer, two guitars,” another man said. “Ready to roll.”

