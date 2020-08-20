HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Thousands joined the exodus from their homes overnight a wall of fire advanced in Napa and Solano counties, triggering an evacuation warning to Healdsburg residents in Wine County, threatening neighborhoods in Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base and claiming the life of a PG&E worker, killed helping first responders in Vacaville.

Cal Fire issued new numbers for the complex Thursday morning. The wildfires that comprise the complex have burned 131,000 acres, had destroyed at least 105 structures, threatened another 30,500 and had zero containment. Four civilians have suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, an unnamed PG&E worker became the first casualty of the massive wildfires that blazing throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. He died on Wednesday as flames ripped through neighborhoods in Vacaville.

“We can confirm that a Vacaville-based troubleman passed away while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire,” the utility said. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we won’t be sharing additional details at this time.”

Cal Fire also issued statement.

“On Wednesday August 8, 2020, in the afternooon, a PG&E employee was located in his vehicle in the Gates Canyon area, unresponsive. CPR was preformed, the employee was transported by ambulance, and pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” the release said The employee was in the Gates Canyon area clearing infrastructure (pole, lines, etc) to make the area safe for emergency responders. Please keep the family and PG&E in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts,” Cal Fire said in a release. “Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities.”

As dawn broke, a wall of flames that jumped I-80 continued its march toward Fairfield. Non-mission essential personnel and their family members were forced to evacuate at nearby Travis Air Force Base.

Greg Valentine watched the fire from the Fairfield’s Paradise Valley Crest neighborhood Wednesday evening, worried it could destroy his whole livelihood.

His neighborhood was told to evacuate. He got his family out of there but stayed behind so he could monitor the fire’s movement.

“I literally cried, I’m going to be honest,” Valentine said. “I’m not a guy who panics, but knowing you work all week for the last 10 years…and now you’re house may be gone.”

Meanwhile on the fire complex’s western edge, Healdsburg residents were warned they soon may be forced to evacuate their homes. The warning was issued by Healdsburg officials at about 8:15 p.m.

“Residents may be ordered to evacuate soon. Do not wait to start gathering your things and be ready to leave,” the warning read. “If you feel you are in danger please evacuate now. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of the warning.”

The message also asked the public stay vigilant and aware regarding current fire conditions, adhering to all road closures and any evacuation warnings.

St. Helena Hospital was also evacuated. Fifty patients were at the 151-bed hospital when the evacuation order was issued just before 7 p.m., said Linda Williams, an Adventist Health public information officer.

The patients were taken wherever their needs could best be met, she said, some to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. Williams said Napa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted staff with the evacuation and that the process was “calm and orderly.”

“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this,” she said. “This is not a panicked evacuation.”

More than 4,400 homes – approximately 13,254 people – in Napa County were under mandatory evacuation as of Wednesday night, a county spokesperson said. An additional 1,240 households – 3,720 people – were under evacuation warning.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire ordered thousands of other Sonoma County residents to evacuate their homes as two wildfires raged nearby.

About 8,000 residents near Guerneville and the Russian River received orders to leave immediately as the Walbridge and Meyers Fire continued to grow Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The Walbridge Fire, which is in the Armstrong Redwoods, started early that morning and quickly spread to 1,500 acres. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had spread far enough that it could be seen from downtown Guerneville.

“I’ve never seen a fire this close to town,” one local said watching the flames move towards town. “It’s pretty crazy, but it happened very fast.”

“Got my dog food packed, my computer, two guitars,” another man said. “Ready to roll.”

Lake County

Evacuation Order:

Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley areas, including residents living North of Butts Canyon Road, South of Hofacker Ln to Morgan Valley Rd, East of Hwy. 29 and West of the Lake/Napa County line.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the old airstrip off of Hwy. 53 in Clearlake.

Napa County

Evacuation Order:

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County Line

James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.

All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison

Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Evacuation Warning

Hwy 121 (Monticello Road) from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road – From Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Solano County

Map of evacuation areas (link)

Evacuation Order

Fairfield – Peabody Road, Vanden Road, Cement Hill Road.

Evacuation Warning

Fairfield – Rancho Solano neighborhood

Fairfield – Sanctuary neighborhood

Evacuation centers at Lambrecht Fields, Petersen Rd Suisun City, Rodriquez High School, Fairfield High School

Sonoma County

Evacuation Order:

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Warning:

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

 All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.

 West of Covey Rd.

 North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

 East of Martinelli Rd.

 All areas south of Hwy. 101

 East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

 North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

 All areas south of the Russian River

 West of Bohemian Hwy.

 North and East of Coleman Valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.

 All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.

 North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.

 East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

South of Fort Ross Road

North of Russian Gulch State Beach

North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

East of Cedars

West of Mill Creek Rd

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road

Evacuation Center:

Crosswalk Community Church

2590 First Street

Napa, CA 94558

Animal Evacuation Center:

Napa County Animal Shelter

942 Hartle Court

Napa, CA 94559

Road Closures:

Napa County:

SR-121 at Wooden Valley Rd (this was previously the SR-121 at SR-128 closure). This closure will be staffed by an officer. Circle Oaks is being or will be evacuated

SR-128 at Pleasent’s Valley Rd. Woodland CHP and Caltrans are staffing this closure. No traffic westbound on SR-128 from this intersection. Traffic can move east on SR-128 and south on Pleasent’s Valley Rd

Butts Canyon Rd at Snell Valley Rd. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer. We do not want anyone traveling south on Butts Canyon Rd past this intersection

SR-128 at Silverado Trail. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer and Caltrans

Napa County Roads is working on the following closures:

Atlas Peak Rd at Westgate Drive. No traffic north on Atlas Peak Rd. past Westgate Drive. This section of Atlas Peak is being or will be evacuated

Soda Canyon Rd at Silverado Trail. Soda Canyon Rd. north of Loma Vista Drive is being or will be evacuated. We do not want any traffic on Soda Canyon Rd north of Loma Vista–it’s easier to close it at Silverado Trail

Sonoma County: