SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials announced new immediate evacuation orders for parts of San Joaquin County Wednesday afternoon due to the SCU Lightning Complex fires.

The evacuation orders issued at 12 p.m. Thursday covered the area of San Joaquin County south of West Corral Hollow Road to the Stanislaus County line, west of I-580 to the Alameda County line, east of the Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line.

Additionally, evacuation warnings were issued for north of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580, east of the Alameda County line to I-580 and all of the PAR Estates area.

Evacuation Order and Warning | Immediate Release | San Joaquin County | #SCULightningComplex 08.20.20 pic.twitter.com/VaHKzp9SjN — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 20, 2020

While the Deer Zone fires near Mount Diablo in east-central Contra Costa County appear to have eased up since Wednesday morning, other wildfires that are part of what Cal Fire calls the SCU Lightning Complex fires (map) in Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties have exploded in the past 24 hours.

The 20 separate SCU Lightning Complex fires, which includes the four Contra Costa fires, have gone from about 85,000 acres Wednesday morning to an estimated 137,745 acres by early Thursday morning, a 60 percent increase in acreage, according to Cal Fire. Containment was listed Thursday morning at 5 percent, the same as Wednesday morning.

While there have been no structures damaged or destroyed, 6,200 structures were being threatened as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire said.

More than 1,000 firefighters from Cal Fire and at least seven other regional fire departments were on the SCU Lightning Complex fire lines Thursday morning, up from about 600 on Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said.

Specific information about the progress in fighting the Deer Zone fires in Contra Costa, including the acreage and level of containment, was not immediately available Thursday morning. Cal Fire has been reporting out the SCU Lightning Complex, and other large fire groupings in the Bay Area and beyond, overall and not on specific fires within them.

But a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday that fire conditions on Mount Diablo had been easing, and that about 1,500 acres had burned there by that point. Also, at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the mandatory evacuations ordered Sunday night in connection with the Deer Zone fires were lifted.

Mandatory evacuations in place Wednesday near the fires in Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties remained in place Thursday morning.

The fires that compose the SCU Lightning Complex are:

Deer Zone: [Contra Costa County]

Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and Briones Fire

Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and Briones Fire Calaveras Zone: [Alameda County / Santa Clara County / Stanislaus County]

Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, and Reservoir Fire

Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, and Reservoir Fire Canyon Zone: [Stanislaus County / San Joaquin County]

Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire

EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES