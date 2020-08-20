SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials announced new immediate evacuation orders for parts of San Joaquin County Wednesday afternoon due to the SCU Lightning Complex fires.
The evacuation orders issued at 12 p.m. Thursday covered the area of San Joaquin County south of West Corral Hollow Road to the Stanislaus County line, west of I-580 to the Alameda County line, east of the Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line.
Additionally, evacuation warnings were issued for north of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580, east of the Alameda County line to I-580 and all of the PAR Estates area.
While the Deer Zone fires near Mount Diablo in east-central Contra Costa County appear to have eased up since Wednesday morning, other wildfires that are part of what Cal Fire calls the SCU Lightning Complex fires (map) in Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties have exploded in the past 24 hours.
The 20 separate SCU Lightning Complex fires, which includes the four Contra Costa fires, have gone from about 85,000 acres Wednesday morning to an estimated 137,745 acres by early Thursday morning, a 60 percent increase in acreage, according to Cal Fire. Containment was listed Thursday morning at 5 percent, the same as Wednesday morning.
While there have been no structures damaged or destroyed, 6,200 structures were being threatened as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire said.
- EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES (updated 10:15 a.m.)
More than 1,000 firefighters from Cal Fire and at least seven other regional fire departments were on the SCU Lightning Complex fire lines Thursday morning, up from about 600 on Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said.
Specific information about the progress in fighting the Deer Zone fires in Contra Costa, including the acreage and level of containment, was not immediately available Thursday morning. Cal Fire has been reporting out the SCU Lightning Complex, and other large fire groupings in the Bay Area and beyond, overall and not on specific fires within them.
But a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday that fire conditions on Mount Diablo had been easing, and that about 1,500 acres had burned there by that point. Also, at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the mandatory evacuations ordered Sunday night in connection with the Deer Zone fires were lifted.
Mandatory evacuations in place Wednesday near the fires in Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties remained in place Thursday morning.
The fires that compose the SCU Lightning Complex are:
- Deer Zone: [Contra Costa County]
Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and Briones Fire
- Calaveras Zone: [Alameda County / Santa Clara County / Stanislaus County]
Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, and Reservoir Fire
- Canyon Zone: [Stanislaus County / San Joaquin County]
Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire
Evacuation Orders
- Alameda County
All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line
- Alameda County / Stanislaus County:
Frank Raines Park to Mines Road
Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
- Santa Clara County:
North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line
West of San Antonio Valley Rd.
West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line
East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.
South of Santa Clara County Line(Unincorporated area of Santa Clara County East of the City of San Jose)
East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave. and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
South of Santa Clara County Line
West of the Fire PerimeterEast of San Jose city limits
South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.
North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the county line
East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the county line
South of Stanislaus County between Santa Clara County line and I-5.
West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County line
North of Stanislaus/Merced County line
East of Santa Clara County line
- Stanislaus County
All areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande community (Evacuation center at Creekside Middle School, 535 Peregrine Dr., Patterson)
- San Joaquin County
All areas south of West Corral Hollow Road to the Stanislaus County line, west of I-580 to the Alameda County line, east of the Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line.
Evacuation Warnings
- Alameda County:
City of Fremont – Mill Creek Road
- Stanislaus County:
South of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line
West of I-5
North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line
East of Santa Clara County Line
- Santa Clara County: (City of San Jose)
East of San Jose city limits
South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.
North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., east to the county line
East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the county line
- San Joaquin County
All areas north of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580, east of the Alameda County line to I-580 and all of the PAR Estates area.
Evacuation Centers: Milpitas Library, 160 N Main St., Milpitas and Creekside Middle School, 535 Peregrine Dr., Patterson
Road Closures
- Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY
- Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.
- Hwy 130 at Quinby Rd.
