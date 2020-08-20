SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry were set to appear in a recorded message during the virtual Democratic National Convention Thursday, to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Presidential election.

The Currys recorded their endorsement in a video with their two daughters Riley and Ryan. The DNC released a snippet of the video ahead of their appearance.

“We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair and so this election … ” said Ayesha Curry in the preview video.

“We’re voting for Joe Biden,” said Steph.

The video features the Currys talking with their children about the significance of Harris becoming the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent on the presidential ticket of a major party.

During the Warriors’ recent run of success, Curry along with other players and head coach Steve Kerr have had no hesitation being outspoken on issues of social justice and politics, often drawing the ire of conservative critics, including President Trump.

After the Warriors NBA title victory in 2017, Curry famously said he would not go to the White House to meet with Trump and he garnered support from his teammates. In response, Trump withdrew an invitation to the White House, even though it had not been issued.

In June, the Warriors co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber issued a statement signaling the team’s support for the current social justice protests sweeping the nation and pledging to help create “real and sustainable change.”

“The inequity and intolerance that permeates our society must stop!” the statement said in part. “We are at a tipping point in our national race relations and we all must take the leadership responsibility for creating real and sustainable change.”