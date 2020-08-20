MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Woodward Fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore has burned at least 1,500 acres and is zero percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

#woodwardfire update: Approx. 1,100 acres and 0% containment. Video showing the fire on the western side of the ridge to the west of Olema. pic.twitter.com/mxOhGXlAE0 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 19, 2020

The fire is located in a sparsely populated part of West Marin, about 4 miles north of Bolinas and a mile inland from Limantour Beach. The fire started Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, the fire had grown to 1,100 acres.

There was an evacuation warning Tuesday night for the 11.5-mile area west of state Highway 1 between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas, and anything west of that. The warning was for residents to be prepared for an actual evacuation.

“We need you ready. If the wind picks up and the fire starts to move, we may issue evacuation orders. When we do that, be ready to leave immediately,” said Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber at a briefing

Thursday.

There are 1,600 structures threatened by the fire, but no structures have been damaged or destroyed yet.

Weber said there is competition for certain aircraft tools, and fires further away that have more threat to human lives get first priority.

“Aircraft are prioritized for fires that have immediate life threat. We have natural resources threatened, but not necessarily structures being lost and peoples lives at risk,” said Weber.

There will be another briefing about the Woodward Fire will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday and will be streamed on the Marin County Fire Department

Facebook site.

