ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire Crews made quick work of a house fire in Antioch Friday afternoon.
Crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the 2100 block of Alpha Way around 2:30 p.m. Minutes after 3 p.m., crews reported that the fire spread to three structures.
Crews reported having the fire knocked down within the hour, despite encountering issues with a broken water main and high heat due to the weather.
https://twitter.com/ContraCostaFire/status/1296937881215225857?s=20
Around 4 p.m., the Contra Costa Fire Department reported that crews put out the fire and were cleaning up. The fire spread to the neighboring garage and fences before being extinguished.
Though crews succeeded in battling the fire, they asked residents to avoid the area for the next two hours while they cleaned up the debris.
