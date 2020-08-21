The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

Richmond Police Sgt. Virgil Thomas has died due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department said Thursday.

Thomas served for 24 years in Richmond after working for the Albany and Novato police departments.

Thomas is survived by his wife and four children. The RPD did not immediately return a request for additional information about Thomas or whether others within the department may have been affected.

—

Youth sports programs in Marin County this week began operating under new public health guidelines, some of which the programs have already been enforcing for weeks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county guidelines, which went into effect Monday, limit youth sports groups to 15 people. Children are not allowed to participate in more than two sports programs at once, and they must meet outdoors.

Youth sports programs must last three weeks or longer, and all participants must remain at least 6 feet apart at all times.

The coronavirus is still too widespread in Marin County to allow sports competitions, tournaments or events, even if teams are from the same school, according to county officials.

Students in third grade through high school must wear face coverings when they are not eating or recreating outside. Face coverings are strongly advised for children between 2 years old and second grade.

—

As of Friday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 16,469 cases, 234 deaths (16,184 cases, 231 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 12,362 cases, 164 deaths (12,046 cases, 161 deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 5,852 cases, 84 deaths (5,832 cases, 83 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 6,964 cases, 51 deaths (6,865 cases, 49 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 1,307 cases, 13 deaths (1,295 cases, 13 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 8,702 cases, 72 deaths (8,611 cases, 72 deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 7,472 cases, 128 deaths (7,382 cases, 127 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 15,258 cases, 217 deaths (15,085 cases, 217 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 1,605 cases, 7 deaths (1,569 cases, 7 deaths on Thursday)

Solano County: 5,006 cases, 44 deaths (5,006 cases, 44 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 4,863 cases, 65 deaths (4,779 cases, 65 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 650,336 cases, 11,821 deaths (644,751 cases, 11,686 deaths on Thursday)



