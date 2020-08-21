Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Join KPIX 5 and the Red Cross in coming to the aid of the hundreds of wildfire victims across the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Visit redcross.org/donate
- Text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Or
Visiting some of the evacuation centers today to talk with folks who have had to flee their homes due to the #wildfires in CA. Grateful for all the volunteers who have stepped up to help keep everyone impacted safe, cool, and healthy during this time. pic.twitter.com/v7vEwNDn7b
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 20, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.