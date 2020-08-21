HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — The deadly LNU Lightning Complex of wildfires grew to 219,067 acres in Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties by early Friday, burning homes west of Healdsburg overnight and forcing new evacuations in the Forestville and Lake Sonoma areas

Cal Fire issued an order for the following new areas as the Walbridge Fire — along with the Hennessey Fire, the largest blazes in the complex — advanced further into Sonoma County.

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line.

Four people have already lost their lives in the complex of fires that were ignited by dry lightning strikes on Monday. Three of those fatalities were in Napa County and the fourth in Solano County, where a wall of flames destroyed homes along a stretch of Pleasants Valley Road on Wednesday.

Another four people have suffered injuries as the complex of fires, stretching from the shores of Lake Berrysessa to Fairfield in the east, has destroyed 480 structures, damaged 125 and threatened 30,500 more by Friday morning.

The blaze has grown into the 10th largest wildfire in the state history, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The challenge we are facing, the fire concentration facing us here in the state, is now disproportionately impacting Northern California,” the governor said at a morning news conference. “And that is because of close to 12,000 lightning strikes that we experience over a 72-hour period.”

To make matters easier logistically, Cal Fire broke the LNU Complex into two sections — East and West — on Friday. To the West was the Hennessey fire and the seven smaller wildfires that have merged into it. The fires in this section have burned at 194,942 acres and were 7 percent contained.

The East was composed of the Walbridge and Meyers fires. The Walbridge fire had grown to a 21,125 acres with zero containment. The Meyers Fire was at 3,000 acres with zero containment.

“We are having some evacuation orders lifted but along with that — this is interesting though — we are also in the process of adding more evacuations. That is something we normally don’t see,” said incident commander Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh. “We are spread out on a such a large geographical are that we have different fire behavior, different levels of containment.”

Evacuation orders were lifted Friday for the portion of Silverado Trail between Rosedale Road and Highway 29 near Calistoga.

Reinforcements arrived overnight, doubling the number of firefighters on the lines to over than 1,000. Still, Cal Fire officials warned that “significant fire growth is expected.”

“Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts,” officials said. “Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities. ”

One source of concern for firefighters were the blazes around Lake Berrysessa where “multiple fires have merged on the north side of

(the lake) into the Hennessey Fire and continue to actively burn with critical spreads and is moving into large areas of timber.”

Another was west of Healdsburg where overnight, the out-of-control Walbridge Fire, roared down Wallace Creek Road, burning several homes and sending residents fleeing for safety.

The area was initially under an evacuation warning, but overnight winds accelerated the advancing wall of flames toward the wooded, hilly area 12 miles west of Healbsburg.

Video shot around 2 a.m. as the fire rolled through showed homes consumed by flames, power poles, vegetation and trees ablaze.

Many residents in living west of Healdsburg hurriedly evacuated whatever they could carry from their homes Thursday night, as the flames closed in.

Roads in the Mill Creek area became impassable as a raging fire scorched the mountainside. Flames were seen shooting up the sides of the majestic redwoods, burning wildly out of control.

#Walbridgefire #LNULightningComplex near Healdsburg, fire satellite heat detections as of 0500PDT shows minimal growth but many hotspots near Cazadero/Guerneville. pic.twitter.com/WP0NMitWrR — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) August 21, 2020

Jason Passalacqua, who lives off Mill Creek Road said, “It’s scary at the end of the day and it’s out of anybody’s control.”

Passalacqua has been working all day and night on what he can control. “We trimmed back trees, put sprinklers on the roof and, most importantly, I have friends that have showed up that have offered to help.”

EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES