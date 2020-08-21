Comments
BOAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gunshot took the life of another man in Oakland this summer, in a shooting Wednesday near 23rd Avenue, police said Friday.
Officers went at 9:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of Miller Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter activation system detected a gunshot.
Officers located a man there suffering from a bullet wound, according to police. The man was treated by medical personnel, but he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not available Friday.
Separate shootings Aug. 14 and 15 in Oakland took the lives of two other men.
