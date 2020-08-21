MONTEREY CO. (CBS SF) — Two evacuation centers and two evacuation shelters opened in Monterey County Friday evening, a county official said by phone.

Evacuation shelters at Carmel Middle School at 4380 Carmel Valley Road in Carmel and at Sherwood Hall at 940 N. Main St. in Salinas opened Friday evening.

Centers at the Monterey Conference Center at 1 Portola Plaza in Monterey and the Monterey County branch library at 402 Broadway St. in King City are open. Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the shelters are open 24 hours a day.

The evacuation center at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca closed Friday, according to county officials. But vouchers are still being given out to campers and people with recreational vehicles to stay at the Laguna Seca Recreation Area at 1021 state Highway 68 in Salinas.

At a shelter, evacuees can get meals and sleep while centers provide snacks, water and a place to charge devices such as phones.

Sherwood Hall opened recently, and COVID-19 protocols are active, county officials said. People needing shelter must have a face covering, must socially distance and follow the directions of shelter staff regarding coronavirus procedures.

Someone will take each person’s temperature, county officials said.

Evacuees must provide some form of proof that they live in an evacuation zone to get shelter. The proof can be something like a current ID, bill or vehicle registration.

Evacuees with pets can get housing for an animal through the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for Monterey County. The SPCA’s phone number is (831) 264-5455.

County officials said the SPCA will not be at any shelters.

The American Red Cross can be reached at (866) 272-2237.

