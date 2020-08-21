SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) — Hundreds of firefighters have joined the frontlines as more than a thousand firefighters are now battling the flames burning destructive paths through the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“My house burned down two days ago up in Bonny Doon,” said Charles Jones.

“My concern is that the valley that I know and love will not be here in a week but I just keep my fingers crossed,” said Garrett Gordon, who lives in Boulder Creek.

Overnite, Boulder Creek became one of the hardest hit areas according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire has been around more than a hundred years and there really hasn’t been a fire of this magnitude in this area,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Matt Wallen.

“We’re having a hard time combating the fires so we’re doing the greatest good for the residents by assuming that defensive role going from house to house and firing out around the house,” said Wallen.

The CZU August Lightning Complex Fire destroyed at least 50 structures in Boulder Creek, but Cal Fire anticipates that number to increase with more than 24,000 structures threatened.

Garrett Gordon believes his home is okay for now, but not his coworker’s place nearby.

“There were houses on fire including the house across the street from his burning to the ground and firefighters actively putting out flames,” said Gordon.