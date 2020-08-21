NIPOMO, San Luis Obispo County (CBS SF) – A person suspected of opening fire near a supermarket on the Central Coast Friday morning was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement, authorities said.
According to the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office, an active shooter situation was reported in the parking lot of a Von’s Supermarket in Nipomo around 11:45 a.m. Nipomo is about 20 miles south of San Luis Obispo.
Around 12:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect had died after CHP and deputies engaged with the person. Deputies said they were determining if there were any other people who were injured.
The suspect’s name was not released pending next of kin notification.
No other details were immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
