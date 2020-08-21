SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting earlier that morning in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
The shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of O’Farrell Street, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound but despite life-saving measures by officers and medical crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Later that day, around 2:30 p.m., officers spotted the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Brewer, and arrested him.
As of Friday, the city’s medical examiner continued working to identify the victim, who police said was in his 40s.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is being asked to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.
