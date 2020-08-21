COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Monterey Rd, San Jose, San Jose fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Firefighters responded to a two-alarm grass fire Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: The San Jose Fire Dept. tweeted that crews expected to contain the fire within 2-3 hours.

The fire, estimated to be about 3-4 acres and reported around 1:40 p.m., burned near the 8400 block of Monterey Rd. 

By then, fire crews reported that the fire grew to 40 acres.

San Jose Fire Crews battle the Coyote Fire near Monterey Rd. (San Jose Fire Department)

As of 3:50 p.m., no evacuation orders were issued and no injuries reported.

Crews requested that California Highway Patrol to close Monterey Rd. in both directions between approximately Bailey Ave and Metcalf Rd. Officials asked residents to avoid the area. 

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.

 

https://twitter.com/SJFD/status/1296910512249217025?s=20

Comments