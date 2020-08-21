SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Firefighters responded to a two-alarm grass fire Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: The San Jose Fire Dept. tweeted that crews expected to contain the fire within 2-3 hours.
We are estimating at least 2-3 hours until the fire on Monterey Rd. is contained. #CoyoteFire
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 21, 2020
The fire, estimated to be about 3-4 acres and reported around 1:40 p.m., burned near the 8400 block of Monterey Rd.
By then, fire crews reported that the fire grew to 40 acres.
As of 3:50 p.m., no evacuation orders were issued and no injuries reported.
Crews requested that California Highway Patrol to close Monterey Rd. in both directions between approximately Bailey Ave and Metcalf Rd. Officials asked residents to avoid the area.
This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.
