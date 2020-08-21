SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Coastal communities in San Mateo County are urging visitors to stay away this weekend, as crews continue to battle the massive CZU August Lighting Complex Fire.
The cities of Half Moon Bay and Pacifica in conjunction with the county are telling people not to come to the coast during the extreme fire situation. Meanwhile, Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet has ordered beaches closed as of Friday morning through sunrise on Monday.
“An influx of additional traffic will only serve to complicate and potentially cause serious delays in emergency response and evacuations from the south,” said a statement from Half Moon Bay officials.
Residents of several communities to the south of Half Moon Bay, including Pescadero, San Gregorio and La Honda, were told to evacuate as of Thursday night. At total of 64,000 people in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties are under evacuation orders.
As of Friday morning, Cal Fire said the fire has scorched at least 50,000 acres (78 square miles), with no containment. The fire, along with hundreds of others, was sparked from a rare lightning storm that hit the region over the weekend.
