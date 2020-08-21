SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Fire and public safety officials on Friday urged people to stay away from coastal roads in San Mateo County in order to keep them clear for emergency vehicles and wildfire evacuees.
“We know it’s hot across northern California and people want some relief from the heat. But, I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping roads to and from the coast open and clear for first responders and evacuees,” said Jonathan Cox, CalFire deputy chief.
The CZU Lightning Complex is a cluster of fires burning across 50,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, forcing some 64,000 residents to evacuate. As of 2:38 p.m. Friday, the CZU fires are 0 percent contained, according to CalFire.
Major roadways including portions of Highway 1, Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) and Highway 84 are closed due to fire and wind-blown smoke. Beaches in Half Moon Bay are also closed to discourage visitors.
For up to date evacuation information visit the CZU Lightning Complex Map.
