SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A small army of firefighters watched the marine layer of moist air slowly burn off Friday morning, preparing for another tough day battling with SCU Lightning Fire Complex blazes that have burned 229,968 acres and forced more than 20,000 residents from their homes in a five-county area.

There were 1,114 firefighters manning the lines deployed from Cal Fire and dozens of San Francisco Bay Area fire departments. The 20 complex fires have been divided into three zones — the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone. Fire lines were in Alameda, Contra Costa, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties.

As of Friday morning, containment of the fire complex had doubled to 10 percent overnight. The lightning-sparked fires were still threatening more than 20,000 homes and two first responders had suffered injuries.

“Northwest winds will surface rapidly when the inversion (marine layer) breaks on the Deer and Calaveras Zones,” Cal Fire said in a morning release. “Daytime humidity will be in the teens across the entire complex. Expect critical rates of spread when fuels, wind, and topography are in alignment and in increase in fire activity after noon.”

This is the fire approaching the east San Jose. It looked slow moving and there was active work being done to prevent the spread. You can see the lights from fire personnel operating bulldozers and other heavy machinery. #SCULighteningComplex #CALFIRE @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/y92HI9zSPz — Rob (@ThirdLineRob) August 21, 2020

New evacuation orders and warnings were issued for central and southern parts of Santa Clara County and parts of San Joaquin County late Thursday afternoon due to the advancing fires (map)

The evacuation orders include areas east of Morgan Hill and north of state Highway 152 around Henry Coe State Park at the southern reach of the fires. Earlier Thursday, areas of San Joaquin County bordering the Stanislaus County line and Alameda County line were placed under evacuation orders.

The fires that compose the SCU Lightning Complex are:

Deer Zone: [Contra Costa County]

Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, and Briones Fire

Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, and Reservoir Fire

Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

San Joaquin County

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

Santa Clara County:

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake

East of Coyote Creek

East of Coyote Reservoir

East of Roop Rd.

East of Leavesley Rd.

East of Crews Rd.,

East of Ferguson Rd.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of the Merced County Line

North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd. at Shingle Valley Rd.

East to the Stanislaus County Line

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave. and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to 3 Springs Rd.

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-5

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

Alameda County:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

Stanislaus County:

All Areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

Alameda County:

City of Fremont – Mill Creek Road

San Joaquin County:

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580

East of the Alameda county line to I-580

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets: W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S. Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

Santa Clara County:

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa County Line

South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County Line

West to the Merced County Line

North of the San Benito County Line to Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd. East of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore

East of Cochrane Rd.

East of Hill Rd. and South of Main Ave.

North of Maple Ave.

East of Foothill Ave.

North of San Martin Ave

East of New Ave.

West of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything West of Anderson Lake

West of Coyote Creek, West of Coyote Reservoir, North and West of Roop Rd. between Coyote Reservoir Rd. and New Ave.

Stanislaus County:

All areas of Diablo Grande Pkwy and the Diablo Grande Community

South of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line

West of the I-5

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

EVACUATION CENTERS:

Creekside Middle School, 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson

Milpitas Library, 160 N Main St., Milpitas

Ann Sobrato High School – Performing Arts Building, 401 Burnett Ave., Morgan Hill

ANIMAL SHELTER

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: 408-686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

ROAD CLOSURES: