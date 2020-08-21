SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar announced Thursday evening he tested positive for COVID-19, but said so far he hasn’t had any symptoms and is doing well.

Mar’s family is also getting tested and for now he plans to continue working remotely, while in quarantine.

“I have worn a mask, followed public health guidelines, practiced social distancing, and been regularly tested. And still, none of us are immune from this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

“We cannot afford to lower our guard. These are not normal times, and we can’t act normally. I will continue working remotely with my colleagues to expand critical protections for workers, businesses, and residents. I ask every person in San Francisco to please take this pandemic seriously, take the steps required by our public health orders, and take care.”

Last month, Mayor London Breed announced she was limiting public events after she learned she attended an event where someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was also in attendance. Breed ultimately tested negative.

