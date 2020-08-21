CARMEL (CBS SF) – Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning Friday afternoon for the Carmel Valley and Laureles Grade areas of Monterey County based on forecasted winds and dry thunderstorms that could impact the River and Carmel Fires.

Cal Fire said issuing the warning is being taken out of an abundance of caution, deciding that it would notify area residents as early as possible to give them time to prepare in case they are ordered to evacuate.

Due to other fires currently burning in the Los Padres National Forest and in Santa Cruz County, Cal Fire asks all residents, in the event of an evacuation, to leave the area via southbound U.S. Highway 101.

The evacuation warning covers a large number of residents living in the region, and traffic will significantly be impacted in the event of an evacuation.

The warning is for residents in Zone 17, 18 and 19. To view the evacuation map, people can visit https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/administrative-office/office-ofemergency-services/response/2020-fires.

For additional information on the River Fire, Monterey County residents should contact the River Fire Information Line at (831) 647-6257 or 211. To sign up for emergency alert notifications, people can visit AlertMontereyCounty.org.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.