SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) – The massive CZU August Lightning Complex Fire continued to rage in the Santa Cruz Mountains Saturday, with more than 60,000 acres burned and nearly 100 structures destroyed.

At a briefing Saturday morning, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said the wildfire burning in southern San Mateo and northern Santa Cruz counties has burned 63,000 acres (98.4 square miles), with five percent containment. Cox said the change in acreage was not due to intense fire growth but due to improved mapping of the area.

Cox said 97 structures have been destroyed, while 24,000 structures remain threatened.

Battalion Chief Mark Brunton noted that reduced wind and an increasing marine layer Friday helped crews get lines constructed. Brunton said growth was slowing in the northern part of the fire, saying “looking better there, still by far not out of the woods.”

In the western part of the fire, Brunton said the fire tried to make a run towards the coastal town of Davenport Friday afternoon but crews were able to keep the fire out of the community.

For the eastern part of the fire, Brunton said the fire advanced towards Boulder Creek and Ben Lomond, but has not made a hard push into those communities. The Felton area was still doing relatively well, but crews had to battle a spot fire that burned five acres on Friday.

In the southern part of the fire, Brunton noted “a really big win for us yesterday” as crews were able to put a fire break between Highway 1 and Highway 9 above the UC Santa Cruz campus.

“It’s not the silver bullet there, but it gives us a really good strong hold, a control point in which to keep the fire from moving southward toward those communities,” Brunton said. The battalion chief said crews are working to put a secondary fire break in the area.

More than 77,000 people continue to remain under evacuation orders in a wide swath of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, from Pescadero and La Honda to the north to the UC Santa Cruz Campus to the south. A complete list of evacuations can be found here.

Officials at Saturday morning’s briefing continued to urge any potential visitors to stay away from the San Mateo and Santa Cruz county coasts.

“Do not come to the coast. Right now, we need to keep these roadways open and the resources for these residents and first responders,” said Rosemary Blankswade of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

While crews are making progress, officials are worried about the weather to come, with dry lightning possible early next week. The National Weather Service has declared a Fire Weather Watch starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, with an additional round of thunderstorms possible late Monday into Tuesday.