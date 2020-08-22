Comments
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Friday seized approximately 40 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Officers with the San Mateo Police Department conducted the traffic stop at 2:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of S Norfolk Street.
The officers subsequently located the methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Police said two suspects were arrested. Information on the suspects was not immediately available.
An investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.
