(CBS SF) – Nearly 300,000 acres have burned in the SCU Lightning Complex fires burning across several counties as firefighters enter their seventh day battling the massive wildfires.

According to Cal Fire, the 20 lightning sparked fires burning since Sunday have merged into three major fires burning in three zones; the Canyon Zone in Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties, the Calaveras Zone burning in eastern Alameda, eastern Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties and the Deer Zone in eastern Contra Costa County.

As of 7 a.m., officials said the fires have burned 291,968 acres or 456.2 square miles, an area nearly 10 times the size of San Francisco (47 square miles.) The acreage burned already makes the SCU Lightning Complex the 3rd largest wildfire in state history.

Containment remains at 10 percent.

The agency said in its morning update that overnight humidity helped the firefight in elevations below 1,000 feet, particularly in the Deer and Calaveras zones. Meanwhile overnight conditions remained warm and dry at higher elevations and in the Canyon zone.

“Expect an increase in fire activity when the inversion lifts and smoke clears the area today,” Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for more than 20,000 people, including a large swath of Santa Clara County east of San Jose. A full list of evacuation orders and warnings is below.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Santa Clara County:

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-5

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line, East if Ed Levine County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. Three Springs Rd.

Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of Ferguson Rd. East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line

North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd at Shingle Valley Rd.

East to the Stanislaus County line

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek

East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Rd., East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd

East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

San Joaquin County:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

The PAR Estates and following streets are excluded from the order, but will be in an evacuation warning: (See warning below)

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

San Joaquin County:

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets:

W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580

East of the Alameda County line to I-580

Stanislaus County:

Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community

Alameda County:

City of Fremont – Mill Creek Road

Santa Clara County:

South of Metcalf Rd. East of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore, East of Chochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd. and South of Main Ave., North of Maple Ave., East of Foothill Ave, North of San Martin Ave, East of New Ave..

West of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything West of Anderson Lake, West of Coyote Creek, West of Coyote Reservoir, North and West of Roop Rd. between Coyote Reservoir Rd. and New Ave

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa Clara County

South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County line

West to the Merced County Line

North of San Benito County Line to Hwy 152

Merced County:

North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line

West of the I-5 EXCLUDING THE COMMUNITY OF SANTA NELLA

East of Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line to the Delta-Mendota

South of the Stanislaus County Line to Hwy 152

EVACUATION CENTERS:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

Ann Sobrato High School – Performing Arts Building ,401 Burnett Ave. Morgan Hill, CA 95037

ROAD CLOSURES:

Holiday Dr. at East Dunne Ave., Coyote Reservoir Rd. at Roop Rd., Canada Rd. at Hwy 152, Hwy 152 at Belle Station

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY

Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.

Hwy 130 at Quimby Rd.

Animal Evacuation Center(s):

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408 )686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976

Large Animals in Canyon Fire area