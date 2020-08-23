NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — As the LNU Complex fires picked up speed Tuesday night, Robert McNeal of Winters lost contact with his mother, 70-year-old Mary Hintemeyer.
She tried to go into town earlier that day, only to be stopped.
“Got to the roadblock and (deputies) told her if she goes through, she can’t go back in,” McNeal said of his mother’s fateful decision. “So she went back and that’s when they started prepping the property to leave by then it was too late.”
McNeal said his mother went back to the property on the 6900 block of Highway 128 to get her wheelchair-bound boyfriend Leo McDermott and his son, Tom.
Authorities discovered their remains among the ruins on the property on Wednesday.
McNeal has been up to the property near Markley Cove and believes everyone ended up in a hillside bunker because they were surrounded by flames.
“I believe they weren’t going to the fire shelter because they absolutely knew it was going to be good,” he said. “It was just a last resort, because they had their exit vehicle staged.”
The bunker was sturdy according to McNeal, but may not have been up to the test of a hot, fast-moving fire.
“It had a four-hour rated fire door, it had a 3/8 thick steel wall in the front next to the door, it was insulated with probably 8 inches of insulation and fiberglass walls on the inside of that,” he said. “It should have been pretty well insulated.”
McNeal remembers his mother as the family caretaker, watching over everyone, even during moments of illness. He’s heartbroken over the loss of his best friend.
“I just, I never get to hug her,” he said with his voice cracking with emotion. “I never get to see her. It just ain’t worth it. I just don’t want other people to have to deal with this.”
On Sunday, McNeal had a message for anyone unsure about whether to follow evacuation orders.
“As much as you think you can hurt for somebody, it’s more than that,” he said of his loss. “Just get out, don’t wait. If you think it’s going to be too much to get your sprinklers on before you get out of there, forget those too. Forget it. Get out. Just get out. It ain’t worth it.”
The family has started a Facebook donation page https://www.facebook.com/donate/1674158656071369/1674158706071364/?fundraiser_source=feed&source_data[post_id]=1674158706071364 and a Venmo account @HintemeyerMcDermottReliefFunds to help pay for the costs of all three funerals.
NAPA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road.
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.
- All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison
- Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Silveraldo Trail
- Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end
- Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County Line
- James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
- Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd
- Howell Mountain Rd – From Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.
- Community of Angwin
- Community of Deer Park
- St Helena Hospital
- East side of HWY 29 from Lake County line down to Silverado Trail
- East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128
- Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road
- Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road
- West side of Butts Canyon to Lake County
SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
- West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
- East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
Evacuation Zone – 2K2
- All areas west of Hwy. 101 East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River
Evacuation Zone – 4A1
- All areas East of the Russian River
- North of River Rd.
- West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.
- South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River
Evacuation Zone – 4C1
- North of Guerneville Road
- East of Covey Road and Hwy 116
- West of Laguna Rd
- South of River Road
City of Healdsburg
- The residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road are under an Evacuation Order. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd.
- All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.
SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION WARNINGS
- West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast
- South of Fort Ross Road
- North of Russian Gulch State Beach
- North of Austin Cree Recreational Area
- East of Cedars
- West of Mill Creek Rd
- South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road
Evacuation Zone – 2F1 — downgraded Sunday to warning
- East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
- North of Canyon Road
- West of Hwy 101
Evacuation Zone – 2F2 — downgraded Sunday to warning<
- South of Canyon Road
- East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
- North of Lytton Springs Road
- West of Geyserville Avenue
Evacuation Zone – 2F3 — downgraded Sunday to warning
- South of Lytton Springs Road
- East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
- North of Westside Road
- West of the Healdsburg city limits.
Evacuation Zone – 2K1 — downgraded Sunday to warning
- All areas North and East of Westside Rd.
- West of Hwy. 101
- West of the Russian River
Meyers Fire – County Evacuation Zone 1F1
- All areas east of Bohemian Hwy.
- North of Graton Rd. and Harrison Grade Rd.
- West of Harrison Grade Rd., Green Valley Rd., and Hwy. 116
- South of the Russian River
Meyers Fire – County Evacuation Zone 1F2
- All areas south of the Russian River
- East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)
- West of Martinelli Rd
Walbridge Fire – County Evacuation Zone 4A1
- All areas East of the Russian River
- North of River Rd.
- West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.
- South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River
Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)
- All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.
- West of Covey Rd.
- North of Front St. / Hwy. 116
- East of Martinelli Rd.
Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 2K2
- All areas south of Hwy. 101
- East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits
- North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.
Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E3
- All areas south of the Russian River
- West of Bohemian Hwy.
- North and East of Coleman valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.
Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E1
- All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.
- North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.
- East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)
Meyers – Evacuation Zone – 1C1
- All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River. South of Kruse Ranch Rd. and Howser Bridge Rd. to Fort Ross Rd.
Evacuation Zone – 2A3
- North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma
- Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line
Evacuation Zone 4B1
- All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at
- Trenton Rd.
- West of Covey Rd.
- North of Front St. / Hwy. 116
- East of Martinelli Rd.
Evacuation Zone – 4A2
- East of Trenton Healdsburd Road
- North of Mark West Station Road
- West of the Windsor City Limits and Windsor Road
- South of Windsor River Road
Evacuation Zone – 4A3
- East of Trenton Healdsburg Road
- North of River Road
- West of Slusser Road
- South of Mark West Station Road
Evacuation Zone – 2A2
- North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County
- West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128
- South of the Mendocino County line
Evacuation Zone – 2C4
- South and West of Asti Road
- East of Hwy 101
- North of Hwy 128
Evacuation Zone – 2G1
- East of Hwy 101
- South and West of Hwy 128
- North of Alexander Valley Road
Town of Windsor Zone A
- North of Windsor River Road
- West of Hwy 101
- All to the Western and northern town limits west of 101
LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living in and around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley areas of Lake County due to a Wildland Fire. This includes residents living North of Butts Canyon Rd, South of Hofacker Ln to Morgan Valley Rd, East of Hwy. 29 and West of the Lake/Napa County line. Residents are advised that there is an IMMEDIATE threat to life and property from a wildfire, and are urged to evacuate. Please leave the area. If you are in need of shelter please proceed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) that has been setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake. You are asked to stay in your vehicle and wear masks when you arrive at the TEP. A shelter is being established and you will be directed to the shelter by staff at the TEP.
- Eastside of Highway 29 – North of the Napa/Lake County line up to the Southern Intersection of Highway 29 / St Helena Creek Road (Across from the Twin Pine Casino)
- All of St Helena Creek Road – to the Highway 29 / St Helena Creek Road / Butts Canyon Intersection
- All areas and residents North and South of Morgan Valley Road (north of the previously established evacuation line (08/19/20) (from SR-29 and Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road)
- East of Sky High Ridge Road (extending north to SR-20), South of SR-20, and West of the Lake County line
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living in the following areas: All residents living south of Morgan Valley Rd., west of the Mandatory Evacuation boarder line at Sky High Ridge Rd. to HWY 29 and HWY 53 in Lower Lake. East of HWY 29 at Hofacker Ln. to the Mandatory Evacuation Boarder line. This area was previously under a warning and has been upgraded to an order.
LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION WARNINGS
- All areas west of Highway 29 (including areas west of Saint Helena creek Rd.)
- North and East of the Lake/Napa County Line (extending north to the Anderson Springs Rd. continuing between the County Line and Highway 175)
- South of Anderson Springs Rd, Neft Rd., and the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Park
- Area prolongation to the intersection of Hofacker Ln. and SR-29
- This includes Middletown proper
- All areas and residents along Morgan Valley Road between Rocky Creek Road and Reiff Road
- All residences along and east of Big Canyon Rd., Perini Rd., and Seigler Canyon Rd., South of SR-29, west of SR-29, and north of the warning line (08/21/20)(Anderson Springs Rd., Neft Rd., and Boggs Mt Rec Area extending northeast to the intersection of SR-29 / Hofacker Rd.)
- We are asking everyone to take preparations in the event that an Evacuation Order is issued. Preparations should include gathering all medications, important documents, making plans for pets, and notifying family members where you may be going. Those requiring additional time to evacuate or those with pets or livestock should leave the area as soon as possible. During a mandatory evacuation, it will be extremely hectic and traffic conditions will be very congested. By evacuating early, you do your part in keeping yourself, your neighbors, and our first responders safe. Should an evacuation order be issued and shelter is needed, you will be directed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP).
EVACUATION CENTERS
Napa County:
Crosswalk Community Church
2590 First Street
Napa, CA 94558
Sonoma County:
Temporary Evacuation Point
Santa Rosa Fair Grounds
1350 Bennett Valley Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Petaluma Veterans Building
1094 Petaluma Blvd
South Petaluma, CA 94952
Lake County:
Temporary Evacuation Points: Is setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake
Solano County:
- All Evacuation Centers in Solano County are closed
Animal Evacuation Centers:
Napa County Animal Shelter
942 Hartle Court
Napa, CA 94559
Valley Brook Equestrian Center 1132 El Centro Ave. Napa 55 horses
Napa Valley Horseman’s Association, 1200 Foster Road Napa 61 horses
Ag 4 Youth 1200 Foster Rd, Napa 62 Ruminants
Solano County
- Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)
- Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)
