(CBS SF) – The massive LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay has burned more than 340,000 acres, as firefighters began a second week of battling what has become California’s second largest wildfire on record.

Cal Fire announced in its Sunday morning update that the complex, which originally began as a series of wildfires a week ago, has consumed 341,243 acres or 533 square miles, an area more than 11 times the size of San Francisco.

The largest portion is the Hennessey Fire burning in Lake and Napa counties. In that fire, 287,811 acres (449 square miles) have burned and containment is at 17 percent.

In Sonoma County, the Walbridge fire continues to threaten numerous communities west of Healdsburg, burning 51,072 acres and has zero containment. Meanwhile, the Meyers Fire burning north of Jenner has burned 2,360 acres and is 70 percent contained.

“Significant fire growth is expected throughout the rest of the operational period,” the agency said in its morning update. “Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts. Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities.”

Up and down the west side of Highway 101, Saturday was another day for residents to learn their evacuation zone.

“We’re just hoping we can get through the next three days and will come out OK on the other side,” said Jesse Sherman as he and his family packed their cars on the western edge of Healdsburg.

These areas had been under an evacuation warning for days. Now it was time to clear out with the anticipation that firefighters would be coming in.

“So, our main concern is for them and their safety — to get out of their way so they can do their job,” Sherman said.

But some residents who have been told to go are waiting to see the flames themselves. Rob Bensin and his family left their home earlier this week, but then came back for their cats.

“We’re on continual watch, we’re gonna stay up tonight,” Bensin told KPIX 5 on Saturday.

A retired firefighter, Bensin knows he should be gone, but he’s waiting. “If see a flame of any sort coming over that ridge, we’re out of here,” he said.

Cal Fire has been laying the groundwork for the job. Over the past two days they have delivered a heavy air attack, complete with the Super Tanker, in the areas northwest of Healdsburg and west of Geyserville.

“Essentially that airshow that’s been taking place on the north side of the fire, bulldozers cutting lines, it has essentially been preparing for this,” Paul Lowenathal of Cal Fire explained.

What is harder to prepare for is the approaching weather and the possibility of more dry lightning.

“So the struggle now is ‘where is the system going to move through exactly?'” Lowenathal said. “Not only the lightning but the weather conditions that come with those thunderstorms. So you’ve got downdrafts, the winds on the front end of the system — in the back of the system. All of those are potentially going to play into how we operate and what our priorities are over the next several days.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Bay Area through Monday at 5 p.m.

NAPA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.

All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison

Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Silveraldo Trail

Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County Line

James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end

Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd

Howell Mountain Rd – From Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

Community of Angwin

Community of Deer Park

St Helena Hospital

East side of HWY 29 from Lake County line down to Silverado Trail

East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128

Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

West side of Butts Canyon to Lake County

SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone – 2F1

East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Canyon Road

West of Hwy 101

Evacuation Zone – 2F2

South of Canyon Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Lytton Springs Road

West of Geyserville Avenue

Evacuation Zone – 2F3

South of Lytton Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Westside Road

West of the Healdsburg city limits.

Evacuation Zone – 2K1

All areas North and East of Westside Rd.

West of Hwy. 101

West of the Russian River

Evacuation Zone – 2K2

All areas west of Hwy. 101 East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River

Evacuation Zone – 4A1

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Evacuation Zone – 4C1

North of Guerneville Road

East of Covey Road and Hwy 116

West of Laguna Rd

South of River Road

City of Healdsburg

The residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road are under an Evacuation Order. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd.

All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.

SONOMA COUNTY EVACUATION WARNINGS

West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of Russian Gulch State Beach

North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

East of Cedars

West of Mill Creek Rd

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road

Meyers Fire – County Evacuation Zone 1F1

All areas east of Bohemian Hwy.

North of Graton Rd. and Harrison Grade Rd.

West of Harrison Grade Rd., Green Valley Rd., and Hwy. 116

South of the Russian River

Meyers Fire – County Evacuation Zone 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd

Walbridge Fire – County Evacuation Zone 4A1

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 2K2

All areas south of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E3

All areas south of the Russian River

West of Bohemian Hwy.

North and East of Coleman valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.

Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E1

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.

North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.

East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

Meyers – Evacuation Zone – 1C1

All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River. South of Kruse Ranch Rd. and Howser Bridge Rd. to Fort Ross Rd.

Evacuation Zone – 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line

Evacuation Zone 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at

Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone – 4A2

East of Trenton Healdsburd Road

North of Mark West Station Road

West of the Windsor City Limits and Windsor Road

South of Windsor River Road

Evacuation Zone – 4A3

East of Trenton Healdsburg Road

North of River Road

West of Slusser Road

South of Mark West Station Road

Evacuation Zone – 2A2

North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County

West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128

South of the Mendocino County line

Evacuation Zone – 2C4

South and West of Asti Road

East of Hwy 101

North of Hwy 128

Evacuation Zone – 2G1

East of Hwy 101

South and West of Hwy 128

North of Alexander Valley Road

Town of Windsor Zone A

North of Windsor River Road

West of Hwy 101

All to the Western and northern town limits west of 101

LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living in and around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley areas of Lake County due to a Wildland Fire. This includes residents living North of Butts Canyon Rd, South of Hofacker Ln to Morgan Valley Rd, East of Hwy. 29 and West of the Lake/Napa County line. Residents are advised that there is an IMMEDIATE threat to life and property from a wildfire, and are urged to evacuate. Please leave the area. If you are in need of shelter please proceed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) that has been setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake. You are asked to stay in your vehicle and wear masks when you arrive at the TEP. A shelter is being established and you will be directed to the shelter by staff at the TEP.

Eastside of Highway 29 – North of the Napa/Lake County line up to the Southern Intersection of Highway 29 / St Helena Creek Road (Across from the Twin Pine Casino)

All of St Helena Creek Road – to the Highway 29 / St Helena Creek Road / Butts Canyon Intersection

All areas and residents North and South of Morgan Valley Road (north of the previously established evacuation line (08/19/20) (from SR-29 and Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road)

East of Sky High Ridge Road (extending north to SR-20), South of SR-20, and West of the Lake County line

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living in the following areas: All residents living south of Morgan Valley Rd., west of the Mandatory Evacuation boarder line at Sky High Ridge Rd. to HWY 29 and HWY 53 in Lower Lake. East of HWY 29 at Hofacker Ln. to the Mandatory Evacuation Boarder line. This area was previously under a warning and has been upgraded to an order.

LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION WARNINGS

All areas west of Highway 29 (including areas west of Saint Helena creek Rd.)

North and East of the Lake/Napa County Line (extending north to the Anderson Springs Rd. continuing between the County Line and Highway 175)

South of Anderson Springs Rd, Neft Rd., and the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Park

Area prolongation to the intersection of Hofacker Ln. and SR-29

This includes Middletown proper

All areas and residents along Morgan Valley Road between Rocky Creek Road and Reiff Road

All residences along and east of Big Canyon Rd., Perini Rd., and Seigler Canyon Rd., South of SR-29, west of SR-29, and north of the warning line (08/21/20)(Anderson Springs Rd., Neft Rd., and Boggs Mt Rec Area extending northeast to the intersection of SR-29 / Hofacker Rd.)

We are asking everyone to take preparations in the event that an Evacuation Order is issued. Preparations should include gathering all medications, important documents, making plans for pets, and notifying family members where you may be going. Those requiring additional time to evacuate or those with pets or livestock should leave the area as soon as possible. During a mandatory evacuation, it will be extremely hectic and traffic conditions will be very congested. By evacuating early, you do your part in keeping yourself, your neighbors, and our first responders safe. Should an evacuation order be issued and shelter is needed, you will be directed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP).

EVACUATION CENTERS

Napa County:

Crosswalk Community Church

2590 First Street

Napa, CA 94558

Sonoma County:

Temporary Evacuation Point

Santa Rosa Fair Grounds

1350 Bennett Valley Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Veterans Building

1094 Petaluma Blvd

South Petaluma, CA 94952

Lake County:

Temporary Evacuation Points: Is setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake

Solano County:

All Evacuation Centers in Solano County are closed

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Napa County Animal Shelter

942 Hartle Court

Napa, CA 94559

Valley Brook Equestrian Center 1132 El Centro Ave. Napa 55 horses

Napa Valley Horseman’s Association, 1200 Foster Road Napa 61 horses

Ag 4 Youth 1200 Foster Rd, Napa 62 Ruminants

Solano County