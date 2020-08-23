LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES
COUNTIES: Multiple locations in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, Solano counties
ACRES BURNED: 341,243
CONTAINMENT: 17 percent
LATEST COVERAGE: LNU Complex, 2nd-Largest California Wildfire, Enters New Week
EVACUATION ORDERS:
Napa County
Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
All of Hennessey Ridge Road.
From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks
Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.
All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison
Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Silveraldo Trail
Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end
Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County Line
James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd
Howell Mountain Rd – From Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd
Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.
Community of Angwin
Community of Deer Park
St Helena Hospital
East side of HWY 29 from Lake County line down to Silverado Trail
East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128
Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road
Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road
Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road
West side of Butts Canyon to Lake County
Sonoma County
North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
East of The Cedars
Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
Evacuation Zone – 2F1
East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
North of Canyon Road
West of Hwy 101
Evacuation Zone – 2F2
South of Canyon Road
East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
North of Lytton Springs Road
West of Geyserville Avenue
Evacuation Zone – 2F3
South of Lytton Springs Road
East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
North of Westside Road
West of the Healdsburg city limits.
Evacuation Zone – 2K1
All areas North and East of Westside Rd.
West of Hwy. 101
West of the Russian River
Evacuation Zone – 2K2
All areas west of Hwy. 101 East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River
Evacuation Zone – 4A1
All areas East of the Russian River
North of River Rd.
West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.
South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River
Evacuation Zone – 4C1
North of Guerneville Road
East of Covey Road and Hwy 116
West of Laguna Rd
South of River Road
City of Healdsburg
The residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road are under an Evacuation Order. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd.
All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES COVERAGE
- CZU Lightning Complex: Cal Fire Says Looter Stole Fire Commander’s Wallet, Drained Bank Account
- LNU Lightning Complex: Shifting Wind Pushes Walbridge Fire Toward North Bay Communities
- LNU Lightning Complex: 533 Square Miles Burned As 2nd Largest Ever California Wildfire Enters New Week
- CZU Lighting Complex: More Than 77,000 Driven From Threatened Homes; Video: Big Basin State Park Devastated By Flames
- Red Flag Warning Issued for Fire-Ravaged Northern California
- LNU Lightning Complex: Areas Of Healdsburg, Lake County Among Latest Evacuations Ordered
Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.