LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES

COUNTIES: Multiple locations in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, Solano counties

ACRES BURNED: 341,243

CONTAINMENT: 17 percent

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Napa County

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.

All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison

Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Silveraldo Trail

Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County Line

James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end

Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd

Howell Mountain Rd – From Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

Community of Angwin

Community of Deer Park

St Helena Hospital

East side of HWY 29 from Lake County line down to Silverado Trail

East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128

Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

West side of Butts Canyon to Lake County

Sonoma County

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone – 2F1

East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Canyon Road

West of Hwy 101

Evacuation Zone – 2F2

South of Canyon Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Lytton Springs Road

West of Geyserville Avenue

Evacuation Zone – 2F3

South of Lytton Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Westside Road

West of the Healdsburg city limits.

Evacuation Zone – 2K1

All areas North and East of Westside Rd.

West of Hwy. 101

West of the Russian River

Evacuation Zone – 2K2

All areas west of Hwy. 101 East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River

Evacuation Zone – 4A1

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Evacuation Zone – 4C1

North of Guerneville Road

East of Covey Road and Hwy 116

West of Laguna Rd

South of River Road

City of Healdsburg

The residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road are under an Evacuation Order. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd.

All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.

