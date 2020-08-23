SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The massive SCU Lightning Complex fires continued their unrelenting advance early Sunday, triggering a new mandatory evacuation order for residents living along the Alameda-Santa Clara county line.

The order issued around 4 a.m. called mandatory evacuations stretching from south of Welch Creek Road to the SCU Complex Fire perimeter and the south Alameda County line, and east of Calaveras Road at Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter.

Evacuation warnings were previously issued Saturday evening in Alameda County and remain in effect during the Red Flag Wildfire Weather Warning that took effect at 5 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. Monday.

A plume from the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve was settling over the Bay Area, a bad omen for the more than 1,000 firefighters battling the sprawling complex of fires.

“Elevated moisture and instability from former Hurricane Genevieve will move over the region this weekend through early next week

and bring the threat of elevated thunderstorms across much of Northern California,” the National Weather Service warned Saturday. “A low pressure system off the coast may enhance and strengthen these thunderstorms allowing some to develop frequent lighting strikes and gusty erratic outflow winds.”

As of Saturday evening, the SCU Complex fire has grown to 340,000 acres and was 10 percent contained.

“The fires continue to burn in steep inaccessible terrain influenced by low relative humidity and high daytime temperatures,” Cal Fire officials said early Saturday evening. “Hot air temperatures developed this afternoon with southwest winds keeping things active on the Canyon Fire as winds gusted to 15 mph over the ridges. Afternoon highs from 90-95° were observed with minimum humidity around 20%. High clouds began to increase across the area signaling a change as tropical moisture surges northward.”

According to Cal Fire, the 20 lightning sparked fires burning since Sunday have merged into three major fires burning in three zones; the Canyon Zone in Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties, the Calaveras Zone burning in eastern Alameda, eastern Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties and the Deer Zone in eastern Contra Costa County.

Only 5 structures have been destroyed, but 20,065 structures remain threatened. There have been no fatalities. There have been 2 civilian injuries and 2 first responder injuries, as of Saturday night.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Santa Clara County:

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line, East if Ed Levine County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. Three Springs Rd.

Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Linew

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of Ferguson Rd. East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line

North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd at Shingle Valley Rd.

East to the Stanislaus County line

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek

East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Rd., East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd

East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County:

South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

San Joaquin County:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

The PAR Estates and following streets are excluded from the order, but will be in an evacuation warning: (See warning below)

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

San Joaquin County:

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets:

W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580

East of the Alameda County line to I-580

Stanislaus County:

Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community

Alameda County:

City of Fremont – Mill Creek Road

In Effect (8/22/20 7PM)

East of the Mission Blvd. and Mission Rd. Intersection south to the Intersection of Mission Blvd and Curtner Rd

East of Curtner Rd. south along I-680 to the Santa Clara County Line

South of I-580 in between Greenville Rd. and San Joaquin County Line to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line, South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Hwy 84 to I-680

North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits, to I-580

Santa Clara County:

South of Metcalf Rd. East of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore, East of Chochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd. and South of Main Ave., North of Maple Ave., East of Foothill Ave, North of San Martin Ave, East of New Ave..

West of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything West of Anderson Lake, West of Coyote Creek, West of Coyote Reservoir, North and West of Roop Rd. between Coyote Reservoir Rd. and New Ave

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa Clara County

South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County line

West to the Merced County Line

North of San Benito County Line to Hwy 152

Merced County:

North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line

West of the I-5 EXCLUDING THE COMMUNITY OF SANTA NELLA

East of Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line to the Delta-Mendota

South of the Stanislaus County Line to Hwy 152

TEMPORARY EVACUATION POINTS:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

Ann Sobrato High School – Performing Arts Building ,401 Burnett Ave. Morgan Hill, CA 95037

ROAD CLOSURES:

Holiday Dr. at East Dunne Ave., Coyote Reservoir Rd. at Roop Rd., Canada Rd. at Hwy 152, Hwy 152 at Belle Station

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY

Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.

Hwy 130 at Quimby Rd.

Animal Evacuation Center(s):

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408 )686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976

Large Animals in Canyon Fire area