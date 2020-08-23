POINT REYES (CBS SF) — The Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County has burned 2,689 acres and was 5 percent contained as of Sunday morning, the Marin County Fire Department said.

The fire in a remote area of the national seashore started about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in and to date there have not been any injuries or structures lost, although more than 1,600 structures are threatened.

Air support from fixed-wing air tankers and helicopters have been using Tomales Bay to load water to fight the fire. Smoke from the fire continues to spread over Marin and San Francisco.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES COVERAGE

An evacuation warning is in effect for coastal sections of West Marin including Olemos and Inverness. The National Park Service on Friday closed Point Reyes National Seashore until further notice.

Officials with Point Reyes National Seashore said the closure is out of an abundance of caution to allow for the safety of firefighters and to allow for safe travel in the event of a mandatory evacuation.

All park roads and trails have been closed, and campground operations have also been suspended.